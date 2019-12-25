

Major Gulf markets subdued, Aramco falls again

The Saudi benchmark index was down 0.2per cent as Samba Financial Group lost 2.2per cent, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co dipped 1.4per cent.

Elsewhere, the kingdom's oil giant Saudi Aramco dropped 0.3per cent to 35.5 riyals ($9.46). The state-owned firm took a breather in the previous session to snap four straight days of losses.

However Saudi Industrial Services Company rose 2.3per cent after its unit Red Sea Gateway Terminal signed a new 30-year concession with the Saudi ports authority to develop the northern part of Jeddah port. The Qatari index slipped 0.4per cent with Qatar Islamic Bank and Qatar Commercial Bank declining 0.6per cent and 1.1per cent respectively.

Dubai's index was down 0.2per cent, hurt by a decline in banking shares with Mashreq Bank dropping 7.8per cent.

However, Emaar Properties edged up 0.3per cent. On Monday, Reuters quoted informed sources as saying Dubai's biggest developer would sell the observation decks of the world's tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa, potentially raising $1 billion.

In Abu Dhabi, the index inched down 0.1per cent as Abu Dhabi National Energy Company dropped 8per cent, its third straight day of decline.

The energy firm signed a new $3.5 billion facility on Monday, replacing its existing $3.1 billion revolving credit facility.

By contrast, Dana Gas rose 2.4per cent after receiving a one-off $42 million dividend payment from Pearl Petroleum in Iraq's Kurdistan region. -Reuters















