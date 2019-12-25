KSRM Awards for the Future Architects launched





The award is intended to recognize the best thesis or final projects of the graduating students of IAB accredited architecture schools of Bangladesh, to honour the studio teachers, the schools and to showcase the selected exemplary thesis or final projects of the architecture schools.

The award giving ceremony will be held at the Intercontinental Dhaka, hotel in the capital on January 8, a press conference was told in Dhaka on Tuesday.

KSRM Advisor Brig General (Retd) Md Shahidur Rhaman, IAB Vice- President Architect Mamnoon Murshed Chowdhury, KSRM Market Head Col (Retd) Md Ashfakul Islam spoke at the press conference among others.

This is a competition designed to create a platform which intends to share the top three undergraduate final year thesis projects which have been submitted by the 11 (eleven) IAB accredited schools of architecture from all over the country, the said.

This prestigious yearly event shall help highlight those three aspiring architects, their studio teachers and schools as well as providing them with the leverage and support to moving on to a career path with a greater rate of success. It will also help in promoting the fresh graduates for the future development of the country.

To avail the awards each IAB accredited schools of architecture needed to submit their top three thesis projects to The IAB for the event.

The last date of submission was the December 22 last. The three projects from each university shall be exhibited to the public under one roof.

IAB shall create an archive and publish a booklet of the exhibited projects. The selected projects shall be assessed by a panel of five renowned architects. The winners shall be declared on January 8 next at the grand gala event.

The Exhibition will be inaugurated by Ar. Mubasshar Hussain, Former President of IAB, ARCASIA & CAA and Sarwar Jahan, DMD KSRM Steel Plant Ltd at IAB Centre, Agargaon, Sher-E-Banglanagar Dhaka on December 25 and to be continues on December 26 and 27.

The winners of the competition shall be declared at the grand gala event where will be present as a Chief Guest Housing & Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury as special guest.

















KSRM launches student award "KSRM Awards for the Future Architects" in association with Architect Bangladesh (IAB).The award is intended to recognize the best thesis or final projects of the graduating students of IAB accredited architecture schools of Bangladesh, to honour the studio teachers, the schools and to showcase the selected exemplary thesis or final projects of the architecture schools.The award giving ceremony will be held at the Intercontinental Dhaka, hotel in the capital on January 8, a press conference was told in Dhaka on Tuesday.KSRM Advisor Brig General (Retd) Md Shahidur Rhaman, IAB Vice- President Architect Mamnoon Murshed Chowdhury, KSRM Market Head Col (Retd) Md Ashfakul Islam spoke at the press conference among others.This is a competition designed to create a platform which intends to share the top three undergraduate final year thesis projects which have been submitted by the 11 (eleven) IAB accredited schools of architecture from all over the country, the said.This prestigious yearly event shall help highlight those three aspiring architects, their studio teachers and schools as well as providing them with the leverage and support to moving on to a career path with a greater rate of success. It will also help in promoting the fresh graduates for the future development of the country.To avail the awards each IAB accredited schools of architecture needed to submit their top three thesis projects to The IAB for the event.The last date of submission was the December 22 last. The three projects from each university shall be exhibited to the public under one roof.IAB shall create an archive and publish a booklet of the exhibited projects. The selected projects shall be assessed by a panel of five renowned architects. The winners shall be declared on January 8 next at the grand gala event.The Exhibition will be inaugurated by Ar. Mubasshar Hussain, Former President of IAB, ARCASIA & CAA and Sarwar Jahan, DMD KSRM Steel Plant Ltd at IAB Centre, Agargaon, Sher-E-Banglanagar Dhaka on December 25 and to be continues on December 26 and 27.The winners of the competition shall be declared at the grand gala event where will be present as a Chief Guest Housing & Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim, MP and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury as special guest.