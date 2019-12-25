Video
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:20 AM
Home Business

Deal Signed

Chinese shoe firm to invest $51.82m in Cumilla EPZ

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) has signed an investment agreement worth US$ 51.82 million with M/s Golden Chang Shoes (BD) Ltd. -- a concern of renowned Golden Chang Group of Taiwan.
Under the deal the company will set up a factory in Cumilla EPZ for producing Safety Shoes, Casual Shoes & all kinds of Shoe.
This fully foreign owned company will produce 3.5 million pairs of shoes per annum for world famous brand Caterpillar, Timberland and Dr. Martens (UK). Golden Chang Shoes will create employment opportunity for 6171 Bangladeshi nationals.
Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General S M Salahuddin Islam, BP, SPP, ndc, psc witnessed the signing ceremony.




Among others, Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Engineering), Mizanur Rahman, Member (Finance), Mr. Md. Nabirul Islam, Secretary, Nazma Binte Alamgir, General Manager (Public Relations) and Md. Tanvir Hossain, General Manager (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA were present during this time.


