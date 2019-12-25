REHAB Winter Fair opens in city



Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim speaking as the chief guest at inauguration of the five-day winter fair of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Tuesday.

He made the observation at the inauguration of a five-day winter fair of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on Tuesday.

REHAB leaders are raising the issue for long with the government blaming higher registration fees for low sales of flats when the sector is suffering from long depression resulting from unsold flats and such other properties.

REHAB President Shamsul Alamin presided over the inaugural session. First Vice-President of the association Liakot Ali Bhuiyan, Vice-President Kamal Mahmud were also present.

The Minister said the law ministry is scrutinizing the proposal for reducing registration fees of flat. The proposal will be presented in the next Parliament session. He further said, "The government is working to reduce involvement of foreigners in many development projects. I have proposed to give such work to eligible local institutions. They should get priority to these areas." ����After the work of the foreigners, there is no balance in their account."

REHAB Winter Fair 2019' will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm. It will showcase building technologies, readymade flats and other properties on sale by member companies in real estate sector. This year a record 230 stalls are taking part in the fair. So many firms didn't open stalls under one roof after 2013 edition of the event. It will mainly allow visitors to get information on projects being developed by different real estate companies.

Moreover, a good number of companies supplying construction materials and providing engineering services related to real estate will make their presence. Banks and financial institutions which offers loan to the housing sector will also participate.









The concluding session of the fair will see raffle draw with entry tickets to the fair. It will offer a private car as the first prize, a motorcycle as second prize and others gifts.





