Improving primary schools infrastructure high on cards



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over ECNEC meeting at NEC Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, in the capital on Tuesday. photo : BSS

ECNEC chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at NEC auditorium in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Planning Minister MA Mannan, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud and a host of other ministers, secretaries and concerned departmental officials were present at the meeting.

Later briefing the reporters Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government would provide for funding of the projects from its own resources. The approved projects include seven new projects and the other two are revised projects.

The Planning Minister said the Directorate of Primary Education will implement the projects for improving infrastructures of the government primary schools by December 2024.

The main project components include construction of 14 new primary schools buildings including 3 in Uttara and 11 in Purbachal. The projects also aims at building 2975 primary school rooms under 154 schools, besides building 8500 number of boundary walls.

Projects also include maintenance and repair of around 1167 primary school rooms under 177 schools, 25536 boundary walls alongside renovation of 356 boundary walls, formulation of necessary master plan, acquisition of necessary land and land development.

Once the project is implemented, schools will have child-friendly educational environment for some 2 lakh primary school students. It also include a project to improve a number of selected educational institutions at Haor areas in Netrakona and Sunamganj at a cost of Tk 944.80 crore.

The main project component also include construction of 52 students hostel, construction of some 31 multipurpose buildings, one teachers' dormitory and boundary walls at 31 educational institutions.

Referring to the approval of the 4th revised plan for Leather Industrial Estate at Savar which increased allocation of Tk 63.15 crore, the Planning Minister said the project will finally be completed in December next year although the date line has already elapsed many times.

Regarding the construction of inland container and bulk terminal at Khanpur in Narayanganj at a cost of Tk 392 crore, Mannan said the project has been approved considering the growing demand of container handling. Pangaon terminal is under heavy pressure to cope with the load.

The nine projects are Construction of Inland Container and Bulk Terminal at Khanpur and Modern Waste and Disposable Oil Removal Management of Mongla Port, Reducing Water logging in Sylhet City Corporation, Pure Water Supply and Infrastructure Construction for local government.









The projects also include Establishment of Faridpur Textile Institute (Second Amendment), Establishment and infrastructure development of schools at Dhaka Metropolitan and Purbachal town, Construction of Officers Mess and BOQ for DSCSC at Mirpur Cantonment, Provide Driving Training for Employment at Home and Abroad, Leather Industry Estate and Development of Selected Educational Institutions in Haor Area.





