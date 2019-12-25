Video
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:19 AM
DU forms probe body over attack on VP Nur

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University authorities have formed a six-member probe committee to investigate the attack on Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Vice President Nurul Haque Nur.
The committee has been asked to find out the reason behind the incident, and unmask the culprits involved with it, said a press release by Dhaka University (DU) public relations office on Monday.




The authorities has formed a six member committee with dean of arts faculty Dr Abu M Delwar Hossain as convener to probe the incident.
DUCSU  Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and 27 others were injured in an attack allegedly carried out by activists of Chhatra League and Muktijuddha Mancha on Sunday. The Mancha is alleged to have mostly comprise Chhatra League follower.
The other committee members are provost of Shamsun Nahar Hall professor Dr Supriya Saha, DU senate members professor Dr Asim Sarker and Dr Mizanur Rahman, Sir PJ Hartog International Hall provost professor Dr M Mohiuddin, and DU assistant proctor professor Dr Muhammad Mainul Karim.
The committee has been asked to submit a report with recommendations to the university authorities within six working days.



