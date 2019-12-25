38 lakh palm saplings planted to curb lightning deaths





"We do not have any proven lightening management model as we have in regards of cyclone and flood management therefore it has become difficult to prevent lightning strikes. We have taken this project as a test," he said as chief guest at the roundtable meeting on 'In Bangladesh the Risks of Lightning: The Possible Measures' organized by Brac at the city's Spectra Convention Centre.

Md Mohsin, Additional Secretary of the Ministry, Prof Dr AKM Saiful Islam of the Institute of Water and Flood Management of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and Dr Md Abdul Manna, weather expert of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, spoke at the programme.

The State Minister said the government has given importance to conducting research relating to the reason behind increasing number of lightning strikes in the recent years across the country.

"Lots of prejudice prevails on the cause of lightning. Only a research based on science can give the right information about the exact cause of lightening," he said.

Talking about government's possible measures highlighting this disaster, he said that mass campaigns on risks of lightning and finding out the ways to be safe from the lightning strikes, awareness including information on lightning in the primary and secondary school curriculum, advance information and creating warning system on the timing of lightning so that people can remain in a safe place.

"Besides, we are also planning mobile cinema exhibition, documentary, songs on lightning to create awareness at the grassroots level," he added. The State Minister also noted that at least 24,000 people die globally and about 250,000 people get injured every year due to lightning.

About 100 lightning strikes occur in the world every day and Venezuela's Marakibo Lake, which receives the world's most lightning strikes, is called the capital of lightning.

According to a research report, about 81 people died in the year of 2016 due to lightning.

Some 359 people died in the year of 2018 in lightning strikes, according to the research report.

The government declared lightning as a disaster in the year of 2015 and Bangladesh Weather Department has already taken effective initiatives to construct a Lightning Detection System.



























