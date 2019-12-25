Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:19 AM
Home Back Page

HC questions Quader’s validity as JP chief

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking why GM Quader's appointment as Jatiya Party (JP) chairman without holding its any council should not be declared illegal.
The vacation bench of justice JBM Hassan and Md Khairul Alam passed the rule following a writ petition filed by the party's leader Mohammad Jahiruddin.
The Election Commission and GM Quader himself have been asked to reply the rule within four weeks.
Central JaPa leader Jahiruddin filed the writ petition challenging the legality of holding the office of party chairman by GM Quader.
Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru and Md Moniruzzaman stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nur Us Sadik represented the state.
Lawyer Matin Khasru said according to the constitution of JaPa, the party chairman should be elected person through council. But GM Quader is acting as its chairman without holding any council. His position in the post is illegal and without having lawful authority.
Earlier, the petitioner sent a letter to the EC on this issue, but they did not respond.
On September 6, 2019, a faction of Jatiya Party reappointed GM Quader as its chairman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU forms probe body over attack on VP Nur
India beefs up security amid outrage against new law, anger with police
38 lakh palm saplings planted to curb lightning deaths
HC questions Quader’s validity as JP chief
3 Mancho leaders remanded
10 to die for killing dispensary owner in Nandail
Child repression incidents increase: Research report
‘Auchin Pakhi’ touches down in Dhaka


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Trolley driver, assistant crushed under train
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft