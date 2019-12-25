HC questions Quader’s validity as JP chief





The vacation bench of justice JBM Hassan and Md Khairul Alam passed the rule following a writ petition filed by the party's leader Mohammad Jahiruddin.

The Election Commission and GM Quader himself have been asked to reply the rule within four weeks.

Central JaPa leader Jahiruddin filed the writ petition challenging the legality of holding the office of party chairman by GM Quader.

Senior lawyer Abdul Matin Khasru and Md Moniruzzaman stood for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Nur Us Sadik represented the state.

Lawyer Matin Khasru said according to the constitution of JaPa, the party chairman should be elected person through council. But GM Quader is acting as its chairman without holding any council. His position in the post is illegal and without having lawful authority.

Earlier, the petitioner sent a letter to the EC on this issue, but they did not respond.

On September 6, 2019, a faction of Jatiya Party reappointed GM Quader as its chairman.





















