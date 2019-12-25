3 Mancho leaders remanded





The three remanded are Muktijuddha Mancho General Secretary Al Mamun, DU unit general secretary Yasin Arafat Turjo and office secretary Mehedi Hasan Shanto.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order on Tuesday.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and also Inspector (Investigation) of Shahbagh Police Station Arifur Rahman Sardar produced them before the court with a five-day remand prayer. General Register Officer (GRO) Mahmudur Rahman strongly pleaded before the court to allow the remand as per the IO's prayer.

In the remand forwarding report the IO said, the accused entered the DUCSU office and started assaulting the VP and his associates indiscriminately, they vandalized furniture of the VP's room. For nabbing other accused they need to be questioned under police custody.

Adv Sagor Miah pleaded before the court to annul the remand plea. The lawyer submitted before the court terming the accused as the nurturer of ideology of Liberation War.

The Muktijuddho Mancho leaders and activists carried out an attack on DUCSU VP Nur when some activists of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad were holding a meeting with him at DUCSU office on Sunday. At least 28 of Nur's supporters were injured in the attack.

Of the injured, Tuhin Farabi was kept at the Intensive Care Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and his condition has improved yesterday and he was taken off the life support machine.

The Mancho, claimed to be comprised of freedom fighters' children, was founded in October last year to counter the anti-quota demonstrations led by Nur and other quota reformist leaders. A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Mamun, Turjo, and Shanto from the campus on Monday.



















A Dhaka Court on Tuesday placed three leaders of a faction of the Muktijuddho Mancho on a three-day remand in a case filed over attempted murder of DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and his associates.The three remanded are Muktijuddha Mancho General Secretary Al Mamun, DU unit general secretary Yasin Arafat Turjo and office secretary Mehedi Hasan Shanto.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order on Tuesday.Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and also Inspector (Investigation) of Shahbagh Police Station Arifur Rahman Sardar produced them before the court with a five-day remand prayer. General Register Officer (GRO) Mahmudur Rahman strongly pleaded before the court to allow the remand as per the IO's prayer.In the remand forwarding report the IO said, the accused entered the DUCSU office and started assaulting the VP and his associates indiscriminately, they vandalized furniture of the VP's room. For nabbing other accused they need to be questioned under police custody.Adv Sagor Miah pleaded before the court to annul the remand plea. The lawyer submitted before the court terming the accused as the nurturer of ideology of Liberation War.The Muktijuddho Mancho leaders and activists carried out an attack on DUCSU VP Nur when some activists of Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad were holding a meeting with him at DUCSU office on Sunday. At least 28 of Nur's supporters were injured in the attack.Of the injured, Tuhin Farabi was kept at the Intensive Care Unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and his condition has improved yesterday and he was taken off the life support machine.The Mancho, claimed to be comprised of freedom fighters' children, was founded in October last year to counter the anti-quota demonstrations led by Nur and other quota reformist leaders. A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Mamun, Turjo, and Shanto from the campus on Monday.