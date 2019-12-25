10 to die for killing dispensary owner in Nandail





The court also acquitted seven people as the court did not find their involvement in the murder. Judge Abu Jafar Md kamruzzaman of STT-1 pronounced the verdict in presence of 14 accused.

The 10 death row convicts are Ekhlash uddin alias Jewel, Abul Kashem Fakir alias Bachchu, Kabir Mia, Abul Kashem alias Kashem alias Abu, Abul Kalam Azad alias Pinu Dakter, Chandan, Sukkur Ali alias Ashraf Ali, Badal Mia, Faruk Mia and Ruma Akhter. The seven acquitted are Aftab Uddin, Badrul Alam, Ismail Hossain, Kajol Mia, Rafique, Abu Siddique and Dulal.

On December 5, the same court fixed Tuesday for delivery of judgment after concluding arguments from the procecution and the defence sides.

According to the Special Public Prosecutor, Md Abdullah Abu Bhuiyan , a dispensary owner named Mazaharul Islam Paltan of Nandail was murdered on March 1 in 2007 at his medicine shop at Nandail of Mymensingh district. After the murder the accused tied his dead body with a bamboo pole inside the shop and locked the door from outside the shop.

Later, the victim's sister Beauty Akter filed a murder case with Nandail Police Station.

The Police Station inspector Jasim Uddin submitted charge sheet against 18 people on January 31 in 2008.

The court examined 30 prosecution witnesses out of 35. Adv Mahbub Uddin defended the accused in the court.





















