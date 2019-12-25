Child repression incidents increase: Research report





The report conducted by Action for Social Development (ASD) released on Tuesday reveals that at least 902 children were raped in the last ten months of the current year (January to October), whereas in the last year the number was 571 (January to December, 2018).

ASD presented the report at a discussion meeting titled 'Ensuring a Child's Secure Life', also organized by the ASD, at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Conference Room in the city.

ASD's Executive Director Jamil H Chowdhury presided over the discussion meeting while Nashima Begum, Chairman of NHRC was the chief guest. She said that Bangladesh government is fully committed to ensuring security of the life of the children across the country.

"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took various initiatives to ensure a prosperous life of the children. The present government following the same motto has taken multi-sectoral programme for children's development," she said.

" We will get more progress if we can ensure the implementation of the existing laws," she added.

UKM Farhana Sultana, ASD's project manager who presented the keynote paper said that education for every child is vital and asked for halt toengaging children in hazardous jobs.

Referring to the Prime Minister's declaration, she noted that no children would remain in the street and to implement this aim both officials from government and non- government must extend their hands.

She also spoke for exchanging various data, research reports, facts in regards of children among the organisations working for children and stressed on their working together.

They urged government to implement the existing laws and suggested both government and non- government organizations to work together to ensure the service.

Besides, Utsho Bangladesh's official Md Shafiqul Islam, SOS Shishu Palli Azizur Rahman, ASD's Executive member AKM Saifuzzaman also spoke at the meeting.





























