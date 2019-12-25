Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:19 AM
Home Back Page

Child repression incidents increase: Research report

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

The number of cases of child repression and rape, killing after rape, oppression on domestic workers and the number of incident of death newborn babies have increased more than before, according to a research report.
The report conducted by Action for Social Development (ASD) released on Tuesday reveals that at least 902 children were raped in the last ten months of the current year (January to October), whereas in the last year the number was 571 (January to December, 2018).
ASD presented the report at a discussion meeting titled  'Ensuring  a Child's Secure Life', also organized by the ASD, at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Conference Room in the city.
ASD's Executive Director Jamil H Chowdhury presided over the discussion meeting while Nashima Begum, Chairman of NHRC was the chief guest. She said that Bangladesh government is fully committed to ensuring security of the life of the children across the country.
"The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took various initiatives to ensure a prosperous life of the children. The present government following the same motto has taken multi-sectoral programme for children's development," she said.
" We will get more progress if we can ensure the implementation of the existing laws," she added.
UKM Farhana Sultana, ASD's project manager who presented the keynote paper said that education for every child is vital and asked for halt toengaging children in hazardous jobs.
Referring to the Prime Minister's declaration, she noted that no children would remain in the street and to implement this aim both officials from government and non- government must extend their hands.
She also spoke for exchanging various data, research reports, facts in regards of children among the organisations working for children and stressed on their working together.
They urged government to implement the existing laws and suggested both government and non- government organizations to work together to ensure the service.
Besides, Utsho Bangladesh's official Md Shafiqul Islam, SOS Shishu Palli Azizur Rahman, ASD's Executive member  AKM Saifuzzaman also spoke at the meeting.
















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DU forms probe body over attack on VP Nur
India beefs up security amid outrage against new law, anger with police
38 lakh palm saplings planted to curb lightning deaths
HC questions Quader’s validity as JP chief
3 Mancho leaders remanded
10 to die for killing dispensary owner in Nandail
Child repression incidents increase: Research report
‘Auchin Pakhi’ touches down in Dhaka


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
10 to walk gallows for killing medicine shop worker
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft