Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:19 AM
Home Back Page

‘Auchin Pakhi’ touches down in Dhaka

PM to commission two aircraft on Dec 28

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The second Dreamliner (Boeing-787-9) 'Auchin Pakhi' of the last two Dreamliner aircraft the government is buying from the Boeing Commercial Airplanes of Seattle in the United States of America (USA) arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Starting for Bangladesh at around 2:30pm local time of the country, it arrived in Dhaka Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 7:00pm on Tuesday after flying for around 15:30 hours, a release of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry said on Tuesday.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is an American long-haul, mid-size wide-body, twin-engine jet airliner manufactured by Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Its variants seat 242 to 330 passengers in typical two-class seating configurations.
Bangladesh's national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines is buying the aircraft to enhance of number of aircraft in its fleet. The first Boeing Dreamliner, named 'Sonar Tori,' was delivered earlier and it arrived in Dhaka airport on December 21 this year.
According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the two Dreamliner, 'Auchin Pakhi' and 'Sonar Tori' on December 28 this year.
Tanvir Ahmed, the Information Officer of the Ministry, on Tuesday said that the aircraft left the Everett Delivery Centre of the Boeing for Bangladesh at around 2:30pm local time.


