Nat'l Blockchain Strategy planned to reduce cost, graft





They said the emergence of Blockchain Technology will open up the window of opportunities to build and utilise a system where every possible state and interaction are verifiable by any authorised entities.

"Steps have been taken to make a separate policy, strategy and guideline on emerging technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics to use its potential for economic development," said State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

He said the government is very much aware about the emergence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution that would create both challenges and opportunities.









"We want to utilise fully the potentials and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution through mitigating its challenges," Palak said.

Executive Director of Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Parthapratim Deb said the cutting-edge Blockchain Technology has already been incorporated in training certificates rendered by the BCC to check fraudulent practices.

As part of its plan to organise a series of workshops and seminars to take opinions of experts and academia for making a national strategy on blockchain of the Leveraging ICT for Growth and Employment of the IT-ITES Industry Project of BCC, two workshops have already been within a couple of weeks. .

