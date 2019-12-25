More empowerment needed for women development: Experts





Dhaka University Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies Director Prof Dr Mahbuba Nasreen said equity has not been achieved in terms of getting salaries in permanent jobs between male and female.

"In many cases women are not getting appropriate recognition for their works. A big section of women are working honorary and such work of them has to be considered to understand financial development appropriately," she said.

According to sources, of around 5.41 crore working manpower in the country, 1.62 crore are women. There are 16,700 medium and small women entrepreneurs, who are making a huge contribution to the society.

Of the total working forces engaged in garment industry of the country, more than 80 percent is women. Former president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Md Siddiqur Rahman said women are comparatively honest to their respective jobs, increasing their competency in this way.

Under the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, much progress has made in empowering women as they have left mark of their successes from the field of politics to social causes.

Bangladesh is now moving fast on the highway of development. From Prime Minister to leader of the opposition, to speaker of national parliament, all are women. Bangladesh has made much progress in terms of development and participation, but the country has to make more for continuation of this trend.

According to a survey, women's contribution in labor force of the country has gone up from 29 percent in 2005 to 36 percent in 2010.

"Development of human resource of a country is inextricably linked with its own development. By human resource, we not only understand men, we understand women also. So thinking about development by leaving out the women is like living in fool's paradise," said former state minister for women and children affairs Meher Afroz Chumki. -BSS

























