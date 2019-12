SAVAR, Dec 24: Workers of a readymade garment factory staged demonstrations here on Tuesday blocking Dhaka-Aricha highway near Savar Bazar bus stand demanding that unpaid wages be cleared.

The agitated workers said the owner of 'GK Garment' did not pay their unpaid wages though they assured them several times to this end.

Around 100 workers blocked the highway in the morning, halting vehicular movement on one carriageway of the highway. -UNB