Birangana Afia Khatun Chowdhury passes away

Afia had been suffering from old age complications and breathed her last around 9:30 pm.

Her daughter Roksana Begum confirmed the death.

She was recognized as Birangana in 2018. -UNB











CUMILLA, Dec 24: Birangana (Liberation War Heroine) Afia Khatun Chowdhury Khanjani died at his daughter's house in Purba Baghichagaon in the city on Monday night. She was 80.Afia had been suffering from old age complications and breathed her last around 9:30 pm.Her daughter Roksana Begum confirmed the death.She was recognized as Birangana in 2018. -UNB