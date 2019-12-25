Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:18 AM
Home City News

‘BD will take place among economic giants’

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
City Desk

India's Roads, Highways and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed true charismatic leadership by presenting Bangladesh model on the world platform and made many leaders to re-evaluate their thought processes and come to recognize that countries like Bangladesh can set new world order from new angles of leadership.
The Indian minister stated this while Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Welfare Association and Habib-E-Akbar Mehmud, President of the new generation of Freedom Fighters, met him at a dinner party at his residence at Akbar Road in New Delhi on Sunday, a press release said.
Paying the utmost respect to Sheikh Hasina, he said, "Not a single world leader, a few years ago, thought Bangladesh could achieve even half of what it has done today."
"She has created inspiration and set examples to all other under-developed countries to bring about economic changes beneficial to their people. Sheikh Hasina has performed miracles. There is no doubt Bangladesh will rise to an economic level and take its place among economic giants," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JS goes into session Jan 9
Nat'l Blockchain Strategy planned to reduce cost, graft
More empowerment needed for women development: Experts
RMG workers stage demo in Savar for arrears
Birangana Afia Khatun Chowdhury passes away
‘BD will take place among economic giants’
DNCC fines 4 for keeping construction materials on roads
Eng Sayeed Ahmed new PDB Chairman


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
10 to walk gallows for killing medicine shop worker
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft