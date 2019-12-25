‘BD will take place among economic giants’





The Indian minister stated this while Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Welfare Association and Habib-E-Akbar Mehmud, President of the new generation of Freedom Fighters, met him at a dinner party at his residence at Akbar Road in New Delhi on Sunday, a press release said.

Paying the utmost respect to Sheikh Hasina, he said, "Not a single world leader, a few years ago, thought Bangladesh could achieve even half of what it has done today."

"She has created inspiration and set examples to all other under-developed countries to bring about economic changes beneficial to their people. Sheikh Hasina has performed miracles. There is no doubt Bangladesh will rise to an economic level and take its place among economic giants," he added.















India's Roads, Highways and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed true charismatic leadership by presenting Bangladesh model on the world platform and made many leaders to re-evaluate their thought processes and come to recognize that countries like Bangladesh can set new world order from new angles of leadership.The Indian minister stated this while Muhammad Musa, Secretary General of the BCS Freedom Fighter and Mujibnagar Officers and Employees Welfare Association and Habib-E-Akbar Mehmud, President of the new generation of Freedom Fighters, met him at a dinner party at his residence at Akbar Road in New Delhi on Sunday, a press release said.Paying the utmost respect to Sheikh Hasina, he said, "Not a single world leader, a few years ago, thought Bangladesh could achieve even half of what it has done today.""She has created inspiration and set examples to all other under-developed countries to bring about economic changes beneficial to their people. Sheikh Hasina has performed miracles. There is no doubt Bangladesh will rise to an economic level and take its place among economic giants," he added.