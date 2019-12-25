DNCC fines 4 for keeping construction materials on roads

In an effort to curb air pollution, a DNCC mobile court here on Tuesday fined four people, including one of its contractors, for keeping construction materials on the footpaths and streets in Niketan, Banarsree and Mohanagar Project areas.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Zonal Executive Officer of Mohakhali and Executive Magistrate Mir Nahid Ahsan and Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Abdul Hamid Mia led the mobile court drive. -UNB









