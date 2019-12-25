Video
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:18 AM
100-bed Rangpur Shishu Hospital completed

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM

RANGPUR, Dec 24: Construction of the 100-bed Rangpur Shishu Hospital (RSH) has been completed spending about Taka 31.49 crore on around two acres of land at the heart of Rangpur city.
The Health Engineering Department (HED) has implemented construction of the three-story RSH building in the first phase of the six-story government hospital building paving the way to provide modern health services to children of Rangpur division.
"We have completed construction of the three-story RSH building two and a half months ahead of scheduled time to hand it over to the Civil Surgeon of Rangpur next month," said Executive Engineer of Rangpur HED Engineer Md.  Atikur Rahman.    -BSS


