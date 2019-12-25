Two killed being hit by train in city

Two people were killed after being hit by a train in Tejgoan Nakhalpara area of the capital on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Taslima Begum, 38, wife of Harun-or-Rashid, hailing from Mangalhaata village in Barishal, and Mohammad Nadim, 28, a bus helper, hailing from Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj district.

Md Aminul Islam, sub-inspector of Dhaka Govt Railway Police Station (Kamalapur), said that 'Titash Express' train hit Taslima and Nadim around 10:45am, leaving them dead on the spot. -UNB











