

Passenger held with Yaba pills in stomach at HSIA

The arrestee is Shafique Ullah, 34, son of late Azizur Rahman, hailing from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar district.

AAP members challenged him for his suspicious movement at the airport's domestic terminal around 9:00am and detained him, said airport sources.

During interrogation, Shafique confessed to carrying Yaba in his stomach.

Later, the Yaba pills were recovered from his stomach. -UNB





























