Chattogram BCL leader killed in bike crash

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has killed and his friend injured as their motorcycle overturned on Hafez Bazlur Rahman Road in Raozan upazila.

The deceased was identified as Sajib Mutsudddi, 19, son of Satyajit Mutsuddi of Mohamuni village and a student of Imam Gazzali University College. He was finance secretary of Pahartali union unit of BCL.

Rokon Uddin, chairman of Pahartali union parishad, said the accident took place around 11:00pm on Monday as the motorcycle turned turtle after it fell into a small hole, leaving Sajib and his friend Arnab injured.

They were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where Sajib died in the early hours of Tuesday.







