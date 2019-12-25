

Walton gets ISO certificates

Walton Mobile's Head of Operations SM Rezwan Alam said that Walton received ISO 9001:2015 certificate on the quality management system for producing and supplying high quality cell phones as per customer demands. He believes that this recognition will be helpful in producing, supplying and upgrading appropriate.



