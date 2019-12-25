Video
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
Walton gets ISO certificates

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Tech Desk

Walton, the leading Bangladeshi brand of electronics and technology products, has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certificates as cell phone manufacturer. The ISO certificates in three categories have been given to Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited which produces Walton brand mobile phone in the country.
Walton Mobile's Head of Operations SM Rezwan Alam said that Walton received ISO 9001:2015 certificate on the quality management system for producing and supplying high quality cell phones as per customer demands. He believes that this recognition will be helpful in producing, supplying and upgrading appropriate.

Authorities believe that the 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled Walton mobile phones will increase the confidence of consumers in home and abrod after obtaining the ISO certificates.



