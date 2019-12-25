Video
Hybrid Battery-powered electric motorbike concept revealed

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Tech Desk

The NAWA Racer is the name of a zero-emission motorbike concept which features a 'hybrid' battery, a world-first in electric power trains. It's been revealed by France's NAWA Technologies, a maker of next-generation ultra-fast energy storage systems.
The NAWA Racer offers ten times more power and five times more energy than existing tech that uses conventional lithium-ion cells.
It also re-uses 80 percent of the energy otherwise lost in braking, giving it a 300km urban range and weight savings of 25 percent.
It will be shown off for the first time at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.
Ulrik Grape, CEO of NAWA Technologies, says: "The NAWA Racer is our vision for the electric motorbike of tomorrow - a retro-inspired machine, but one that is thoroughly modern. It is lightweight, fast and fun, perfect for an emission-free city commute that will put a smile on your face. But it also lays down a blueprint for the future."
He adds: "NAWA Technologies' next-gen ultracapacitors have unleashed the potential of the hybrid battery system - and this design of powertrain is fully scale-able. There is no reason why this cannot be applied to a larger motorbike, or car or other electric vehicle. And what is more, this technology could go into production in the very near future."
NAWA says a cell production line will be installed at its Aix-en-Provence facility. At full production, it expects to achieve a capacity of in excess of 300,000 cells per month.
-Source_autofutures.tv


