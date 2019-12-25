

Toggi mega channel partner meet at Dhaka

Delivering his speech as the chief guest of the program, Mr. Safwan Sobhan Said that the event was about Toggi Services Limited's vision of the future of the distribution business. He also announced the vision as "Change the Game - Vision 2020"

Among the guests, also present were Abu Taiyab, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Toggi services Limited. In his speech, he outlined the upcoming game changing initiatives from Toggi Services Limited. He said - "Toggi Services Limited will be a powerhouse of Digital Transformation of the country"























