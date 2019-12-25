Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:17 AM
Home Observer TeCH

Telecom

AT&T finally launches proper 5G

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Tech Desk

AT&T finally launches proper 5G

AT&T finally launches proper 5G

Almost a year after rebranding its LTE-A as 5GE, US communications group AT&T has launched full-fat 5G in ten cities across the US.
AT&T is the last major network to make this step, but launching in 10 markets at least takes it past Sprint's current tally. Subscribers in Birmingham,, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rochester, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose will all get access to AT&T 5G so long as they have also shelled out for the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G.
"With the launch of AT&T 5G for consumers, we're bringing our customers new and innovative ways to connect with each other, their entertainment and their communities," said Kevin Petersen, SVP of AT&T Mobility. "Today's launch sets the stage for the development of new and immersive experiences as we prepare to deliver AT&T 5G nationwide in the coming months."
"We believe 5G technology will be game-changing, and we continue to help drive this next wave of innovation," said Scott Mair, President of AT&T Technology Operations. "We were the first in the U.S. to offer commercial mobile 5G, and this is the next step as we build to nationwide service in the first half of 2020."
It's hilarious that AT&T is sticking with its 'first to 5G' claim, considering its 5GE stunt was universally ridiculed. This proper 5G is still subject to marketing gimmickry, however, coming a it does in regular 5G and 5G+ varieties. The latter augments the low-band 5G that is unlikely to excite many people with some high frequency stuff that will most probably only be available to people sitting on a 5G small cell.    -telecoms.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Walton gets ISO certificates
Hybrid Battery-powered electric motorbike concept revealed
Toggi mega channel partner meet at Dhaka
France fines Google for opaque advertising rules
AT&T finally launches proper 5G
Sheba.xyz: Smart Service Assistant
Reviewing 2019 technologies
Prospect of using NLP and texting


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
10 to walk gallows for killing medicine shop worker
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft