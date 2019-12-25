

AT&T finally launches proper 5G

AT&T is the last major network to make this step, but launching in 10 markets at least takes it past Sprint's current tally. Subscribers in Birmingham,, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Providence, Rochester, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose will all get access to AT&T 5G so long as they have also shelled out for the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G.

"With the launch of AT&T 5G for consumers, we're bringing our customers new and innovative ways to connect with each other, their entertainment and their communities," said Kevin Petersen, SVP of AT&T Mobility. "Today's launch sets the stage for the development of new and immersive experiences as we prepare to deliver AT&T 5G nationwide in the coming months."

"We believe 5G technology will be game-changing, and we continue to help drive this next wave of innovation," said Scott Mair, President of AT&T Technology Operations. "We were the first in the U.S. to offer commercial mobile 5G, and this is the next step as we build to nationwide service in the first half of 2020."

It's hilarious that AT&T is sticking with its 'first to 5G' claim, considering its 5GE stunt was universally ridiculed. This proper 5G is still subject to marketing gimmickry, however, coming a it does in regular 5G and 5G+ varieties. The latter augments the low-band 5G that is unlikely to excite many people with some high frequency stuff that will most probably only be available to people sitting on a 5G small cell. -telecoms.com





























