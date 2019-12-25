Sheba.xyz: Smart Service Assistant

Video
Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Shaikh Shahrukh

Sheba.xyz has been transformed the platform as 'smart service assistance' for all tasks of daily lifestyle, top executive of the start-up said.
The technology-based startup started journey in 2015, however got official launching in 2016 as country's largest online service super market.
Talking to Daily Observer, Sheba.xyz Chief Executive Adnan Imtiaz Halim mentioned the Sheba.xyz aims at creating value for the country through empowering micro entrepreneurs and generating new employments.
Sheba.xyz has projected to on board around 2 million entrepreneurs by 2020 which will create 10 million job opportunities, according to the officials. For deploying the vision, the venture has already started piloting in several areas outside capital to inspire micro-entrepreneurship.
"We are not create employment directly. We provide digital platform and asked entrepreneur to run business with sustainability. There is plenty of opportunities for businesses for scaling the initiative to next level," Adnan added.
He also appreciated the government for initiative the Digital Bangladesh programme a decade ago which is now driving the country towards developed one.
"Bangladesh will get game changing transformation in 2025-30 period. And the country will be fully digitalized by 2041," he projected the digital landscape of the country.
Regarding the scaling up Sheba.xyz, Adnan mentioned that the start-up has long-term planning including 10 years calendar including challenges and opportunities.
"We have passed first four years of journey as 'research and development period' and venture will start 'test run' for next three years in 2020," he said.
Sheba.xyz has begun collaboration with financial institutes, tech firms and local start-ups to create a unified platform for service sector.
"We are not a FinTech company. We have developed a process where unskilled ones will be skilled gradually. The sManager is a complete business solution for the micro-SMEs," Adnan added.
The sManager is designed to work as the smart business assistant that will help them managing their business activity through both online and offline touch points.
This mobile ERP solution will help a small business in tracking sales, tracking due, digital payment collection, financial inclusion, digital marketing, micro loan for business growth, order processing, account management, and beyond.


Sheba.xyz: Smart Service Assistant
