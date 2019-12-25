

Dhaka Rock Fest’19 to hit the stage on Dec 27

This year has been amazing for Bangladeshi music lovers with many events happening round the year. Dhaka Rock Fest aims to end the year with a bang. The line-up of the concert features Nemesis, Arbovirus, Avoidrafa, Powersurge, Bay of Bengal, Trainwreck, Owned, Conclusion and Sin.



Regarding Dhaka Rock Fest'19, Doza Allan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sky Tracker stated, "Rock music is one of the major genres of band music. It is very popular among the young generation of the country. We have arranged this show keeping the demand of youth in mind. In future, regular concerts will be arranged as part of the Dhaka Rock Fest."



















Dhaka Rock Fest'19 is set to hit the stage on December 27. This is going to be a mega event for Bangladeshi rock music lovers. Presented and powered by Gaan-Bangla TV and Banglalink respectively, the organiser of the event is Sky Tracker Ltd. The show will be held at the Expo Zone of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), in the city. The concert will last from 2 pm to 10 pm with the gates opening at 12 pm.This year has been amazing for Bangladeshi music lovers with many events happening round the year. Dhaka Rock Fest aims to end the year with a bang. The line-up of the concert features Nemesis, Arbovirus, Avoidrafa, Powersurge, Bay of Bengal, Trainwreck, Owned, Conclusion and Sin.Regarding Dhaka Rock Fest'19, Doza Allan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sky Tracker stated, "Rock music is one of the major genres of band music. It is very popular among the young generation of the country. We have arranged this show keeping the demand of youth in mind. In future, regular concerts will be arranged as part of the Dhaka Rock Fest."