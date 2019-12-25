Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:17 AM
Home Art & Culture

Dhaka Rock Fest’19 to hit the stage on Dec 27

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Culture Desk

Dhaka Rock Fest’19 to hit the stage on Dec 27

Dhaka Rock Fest’19 to hit the stage on Dec 27

Dhaka Rock Fest'19 is set to hit the stage on December 27. This is going to be a mega event for Bangladeshi rock music lovers. Presented and powered by Gaan-Bangla TV and Banglalink respectively, the organiser of the event is Sky Tracker Ltd. The show will be held at the Expo Zone of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), in the city. The concert will last from 2 pm to 10 pm with the gates opening at 12 pm.
This year has been amazing for Bangladeshi music lovers with many events happening round the year. Dhaka Rock Fest aims to end the year with a bang. The line-up of the concert features Nemesis, Arbovirus, Avoidrafa, Powersurge, Bay of Bengal, Trainwreck, Owned, Conclusion and Sin.

Regarding Dhaka Rock Fest'19, Doza Allan, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sky Tracker stated, "Rock music is one of the major genres of band music. It is very popular among the young generation of the country. We have arranged this show keeping the demand of youth in mind. In future, regular concerts will be arranged as part of the Dhaka Rock Fest."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kangana Ranaut calls out actresses for justifying pay disparity in Bollywood
Dhaka Rock Fest’19 to hit the stage on Dec 27
3-day Kathak festival commences at Chhayanaut
Nature, symbol and figural expressions merge into abstract expressionism
Banksy’s ‘Scar of Bethlehem’ nativity unveiled in West Bank hotel
Rihanna teases fans about her latest album
Mira Nair demands release of Sadaf Jafar
3D animation film ‘Tomorrow’ launches on YouTube


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
10 to walk gallows for killing medicine shop worker
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft