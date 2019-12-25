Video
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:17 AM
Art & Culture

3-day Kathak festival commences at Chhayanaut

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019
Culture Desk

A three-day Kathak dance festival has started at the auditorium of Chhayanaut Shangskriti Bhavan in Dhanmondi. The festival was inaugurated on December 24. The festival has been organised by Kathak Nritya Sampradaya. The carnival features both solo and group dance performances by Kathak dancers.

Noted dancer Laila Hasan inaugurated the festival. Besides, feted science fiction writer Professor Muhammed Zafar Iqbal, dance teacher Golam Mostafa Khan, prominent novelist Selina Hossain and dancer Munmun Ahmed were present at the inauguration.
Bangladesh Nritya Shilpi Sangastha President Minu Haque received Nrityaguru Jinat Jahan Smriti Shommanona at the inaugural ceremony.

Following which, dancers staged a dance show titled 'Bimurta Chhander Akriti' at the venue. The show was directed by Saju Ahmed and conducted by Mahmuda Akter.
The second day of the festival will feature a seminar titled 'Geet Gobindey Nritya O Padmabatir Katha' at 10:00am where Dr Nigar Chowdhury will deliver the keynote speech. Besides, artistes will present dance recitals at the evening. The concluding day of the festival will feature group and solo dance recitals.
The festival will end tomorrow.


