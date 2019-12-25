Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 25 December, 2019, 9:17 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Mental health awareness needed

Published : Wednesday, 25 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Dear Sir

Mental health awareness among teenagers is not paid much attention.  Because of the widespread stigma in our community against people with mental illnesses and also because of the lack of understanding about the matter. We must comprehend the seriousness of this subject and act accordingly. Earlier, World Health Organization reported that mental disorders affect 16.1 per cent of adults and 18.4 percent of children in this country.
Moreover, the condition of our mental health institutes across the nation are very pathetic.  All are extremely concerning. Most of them are underfunded and understaffed, which tend to have an extremely negative impact on the helpless patients, most of whom are also mistreated in their own homes.





Different initiative should be taken to solve the problem. The educational institution can help in this regard by organizing awareness campaigns.  No country should remain so ignorant towards its own citizens. We need to create more awareness also among the parents. People hardly care about mental health as the mental wounds are unseen but are very deep.

Bulbul
Jhenaidah.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mental health awareness needed
Remembering Abu Rushd- a quintessential scholar
Importance of internal recruitment for the local companies
Stifling dissent is not statesmanship!
The Razakars list and the embarrassment
Poor condition of roads
Student politics and our responsibilities
Japan: New lucrative destination of IT professionals


Latest News
Three killed in Netrakona road crash
Afif trumps Malan to lead Rajshahi to facile victory
Banks to charge highest 9pc interest for industrial loans
Hotline launched for Bangladeshi migrants
Man received injuries in in-law’s house dies
Hasina empowered to nominate rest AL central leaders
Khaleda subjected to ‘medical terrorism’: BNP
DUCSU VP Nur files complaint against 37
Biman’s 6th Dreamliner ‘AchinPakhi’ arrives
School teacher wears Anatomy bodysuit to make learning more fun
Most Read News
Working for people of all religions: PM
Kohli declares 2019 'great year' for India after Windies win
'Magical' Lazio down Juventus in Saudi for Super Cup win
Communal stability: Turning into a vital factor in south asia
3 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders remanded
Student politics and our responsibilities
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
Burn injured student dies in Naogaon
10 to walk gallows for killing medicine shop worker
Robber suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft