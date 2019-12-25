Mental health awareness needed







Mental health awareness among teenagers is not paid much attention. Because of the widespread stigma in our community against people with mental illnesses and also because of the lack of understanding about the matter. We must comprehend the seriousness of this subject and act accordingly. Earlier, World Health Organization reported that mental disorders affect 16.1 per cent of adults and 18.4 percent of children in this country.

Moreover, the condition of our mental health institutes across the nation are very pathetic. All are extremely concerning. Most of them are underfunded and understaffed, which tend to have an extremely negative impact on the helpless patients, most of whom are also mistreated in their own homes.











Different initiative should be taken to solve the problem. The educational institution can help in this regard by organizing awareness campaigns. No country should remain so ignorant towards its own citizens. We need to create more awareness also among the parents. People hardly care about mental health as the mental wounds are unseen but are very deep.



Bulbul

