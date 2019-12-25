Importance of internal recruitment for the local companies







The leading multinational companies operating in Bangladesh, strategize their recruitment process carefully. Following the current trend and keeping in mind the future goals, as well as challenges they come up with the best recruitment strategy, be it internally or externally. The local companies of Bangladesh lack in having an efficient and effective recruitment process, making it difficult on their part to mitigate the high turnover risk. The local companies have a somewhat planned external recruitment process, but their internal recruitment process still needs proper improvement, which causes them to lose their existing employees in the hands of the foreign companies. Although some local companies have updated with the trend, there are still a large number of companies who are required to bring in changes in order to succeed in the long-run.



Most of the local companies in Bangladesh are still following the traditional internal recruitment practices, such as referrals from other team members, directly approaching the potential candidate, posting in company bulletins, etc. In such traditional internal recruitment process no organization can achieve organizational success. There is also the issue of not using the technology in the best possible way along with having well trained recruiters. These factors have caused problems for the local companies in Bangladesh to retain the number of quality employees within their company, as they lack the motivation to remain with the company for a long period of time.



Significance of internal recruitment

* Helps recruitment mangers to learn about the competencies and aspirations of their workforce, while employees learn about potential roles in the organization. This creates organizational transparency and hence increases employee engagement and retention while minimizing productivity time.



* Reorganizing the existing employees within the organization is often more effective and efficient for filling job vacancies rather than hiring externally. According to research conducted by HCI and Oracle and released in early 2015, 60 percent of 291 employers said workers who were promoted into jobs performed significantly better than employees hired externally into similar positions. Over half of respondents (59 percent) said their internal mobility opportunities made them more globally competitive

* It also gives the organizations the competitive edge they need in talent acquisition, especially when external talents are difficult to acquire. This also minimizes the added hiring costs and time than hiring externally.



* As intellectual capital is difficult to replace, and having a solid internal application process is considered as a big benefit to companies, making it easier to recruit internally for vacant positions. With newly launched platforms for internal application, the internal applicant will be able to view new job requisitions and submit their resumes.

* Helps to gain feedbacks from both hiring managers and employees and prepare themselves for the future roles. This also enables the internal candidates to have a centralized location to review the company's job openings, and recruitment managers can start to review the skill sets of those internal employees against the job requisitions.

* Internal recruitment enables the organization to retention employees, who are searching for jobs outside of their current company, when they have limited professional development and lack of upward mobility opportunities.



Recommendations for the local companies

1. Design an efficient internal recruiting policy

Before planning to recruit internally, the companies must come up with a concrete recruiting plan. For instance, they must determine who will lead and conduct the internal recruitment process. Efficient policies must also be developed. The companies also need to develop clear policies that will guide the employees, so that they know what to expect when they apply for that particular job vacancy within the company.



2. Internal job posting

The companies must develop or create a job posting system that ensures that all employees within the company who are qualified for the post get the chance to apply for that particular vacant post. Internal job postings are significant as it attracts top employees who are actively looking for new opportunities of career development.



3. Improve the recruitment process using technology

Currently applicant tracking system, which has been developed for better recruiting system, is a recruitment software that is commonly used to make the recruitment process easier and more transparent. One of the biggest setback of internal recruitment in local companies is favoritism and lack of transparency in their recruitment process. By embracing such technology, the local companies can completely eliminate the element of favoritism and lack of transparency. Elimination of this factor will enable the local companies to hire the best and most qualified candidate for the vacant position.



4. Screen interested candidates carefully

If an employee performs well in one position does not automatically mean he/she will perform well when transferred to a new department or a different job position within the company. The local companies should refrain from playing favorites when recruiting because it will compromise the quality of candidate that the company will hire. Close friends and family members should be treated in the same way just like the other applicants.



5. Offer feedback

It is appropriate to give candidates who were not successful, the reasons why they were not selected, so that, they get to know their places for further improvement. The local companies must provide them with appropriate tips and tricks that will help them to grow and develop in their career. This will help the employees to enhance their chances of being successful the next time they apply for any job vacancies in the company.



For becoming a successful company in the market the local Bangladeshi companies must know how to retain their qualified employees. The local companies must heed the recommendations provided to be successful in retaining the internal employees. They are also recommended to understand the employees needs and plan their recruitment process accordingly, keeping themselves in line with the changes times. As it is known that, employees are the "human capitals" for an organization, it is the responsibility of the organizations to nurture them to make them the valuable for the overall company.



The writer is an MBA student of

North South University





























