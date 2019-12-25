The Razakars list and the embarrassment



Nizam Ahmed



The list of 10,789 alleged Razakars (collaborators of Pakistani Occupation Army during Bangladesh Liberation War 1971) was published by the ministry on December 15, just a day ahead of the 49th Victory Day of the country.



The Prime Minister was embarrassed because the list of the Razakars published following her order, astonishingly contained names of a number of valiant Freedom Fighters (FF) and the liberation war organisers. Most absurdity was that the list had no trace of some of the top collaborators executed or imprisoned for life in recent years after being convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal for committing war crimes.



The highly flawed list drew indignation and protests led by aggrieved FFs and general people erupted across the country and the events threatened to shake the political stability of the country. However, a timely intervention by the Prime Minister, doused the angers of the aggrieved people who also heaved a sigh of relief from being smeared with Razakar titles.



After the intervention of the Prime Minister who declared the flawed list cancelled, it was clear to the people that the list was published without scrutiny by the callous and irresponsible officials of the LWAM under the supervision of the Liberation War Affair Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.



The aggrieved people and leaders of different political and rights organisations meanwhile have demanded resignation of the Minister and punishment for the senior officials of the ministry. They think the callous and irresponsible officials have no rights and competence to serve in any ministry of the government. The people also think that these officials do not deserve any excuse, though the relevant ministry has claimed that the blunder in the list was done inadvertently. Now the people also want to know who prepared and supplied the list to LWAM.



A section of the ruling Awami League leaders asserts that the relevant Minister, Secretary and other officials of the ministry cannot have any lame excuse to escape punishment for the grave irresponsibility for which the entire government including the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been ashamed.



This callousness and the lacklustre attitude of the ministry and the relevant officials have undermined the achievements of the government, attained by convicting and executing top collaborators for crimes against humanity during Bangladesh Liberation War 1971.

However, just within three days of publication, the Ministry was compelled to withhold the list on December 18, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had termed the list as highly flawed following huge controversy and protests across the country.



Speaking at an Awami League party caucus on Wednesday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused to accept the Razakars list published by the LWAM as the authentic list of the collaborators of Pakistani occupation forces. She said no freedom fighter can be there in the list of Razakars.



"I want to say unequivocally that no freedom fighter will be labelled as Razakar. It won't happen� it's impossible� it won't occur at least during my tenure," she said adding that the list of Razakars will be scrutinised further. Sheikh Hasina expressing her repentance urged the aggrieved families of freedom fighters to see the matter with compassion and forgiveness.



"I would like tell those who got hurt to be calm and see the matter with forgiveness� they [freedom fighters] can never be there in the list of Razakars. they can rest assured," she said. The prime minister said confusion was created as the LWAM published the list on its website without scrutinising it.



After the publication of the list the Sector Commanders Forum, Liberation War 1971 said they were aggrieved as names of freedom fighter were found in the list of Razakar and other anti-liberation forces.



It also urged the authorities concerned to form a probe commission to identify the people, who prepared the list with false and inconsistent information.

Left Democratic Alliance and Communist Party of Bangladesh also demanded resignation of the Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and the Secretary of the Ministry. It also demanded punishment to the officials who were involved in preparing the list.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said that they were stunned to see the names of minorities in the Razakars' list as none from the minorities communities were an anti-liberation force.



To save own skin Liberation War Affairs Minister claimed that the draft Razakars list was handed over to his ministry by the Home Ministry. But refusing the Liberation War Affairs Minister's claim, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal last week said his ministry had not given any list of Razakars, Al-Badrs and Al-Shams to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry. Rather the home ministry provided a list of those who are accused under the Collaborators Act, the Home Minister told reporters at his Secretariat office.



This accusation and counter accusation between two powerful and important ministries has brought down the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to its knees. This awkward development has greatly shaken the people's confidence in the government, which strongly restored the political and economic stability through development in the country over the last 10 years.



This has also given an issue to the anti-government parties led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party to take a dig at the government. However, it is good luck for the government that its arch rivals like in the past failed to grab the issue properly and launch a movement owing to their weak leadership.



It is interesting to note that the government has so far faced all the major challenges from issues generated by itself, its Ministers, Bureaucrats or leaders of the ruling party or its front organisations. Scams in banking sectors including rising of defaulted loans, money laundering, disregarding government instructions including directives to lower bank interest rates to single digit are being masterminded by party stalwarts. Some of the party leaders and pro-government businesses are also involved in stock market manipulations, corruptions, gambling and many other criminal activities, for which the government and the ruling party take some punitive actions time to time.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has to be more alert with stronger surveillance so that no more blunders occur in its ranks and files in order to retain people's confidences in it.



The writer is a Business Editor,

The Daily Observer

















No other issues irrespective of their gravity had ever embarrassed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her all the terms in office including the ongoing unprecedented fourth spell, but the Razakars list published by the Liberation War Affairs Ministry (LWAM) brought down the government to its knees last week.The list of 10,789 alleged Razakars (collaborators of Pakistani Occupation Army during Bangladesh Liberation War 1971) was published by the ministry on December 15, just a day ahead of the 49th Victory Day of the country.The Prime Minister was embarrassed because the list of the Razakars published following her order, astonishingly contained names of a number of valiant Freedom Fighters (FF) and the liberation war organisers. Most absurdity was that the list had no trace of some of the top collaborators executed or imprisoned for life in recent years after being convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal for committing war crimes.The highly flawed list drew indignation and protests led by aggrieved FFs and general people erupted across the country and the events threatened to shake the political stability of the country. However, a timely intervention by the Prime Minister, doused the angers of the aggrieved people who also heaved a sigh of relief from being smeared with Razakar titles.After the intervention of the Prime Minister who declared the flawed list cancelled, it was clear to the people that the list was published without scrutiny by the callous and irresponsible officials of the LWAM under the supervision of the Liberation War Affair Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.The aggrieved people and leaders of different political and rights organisations meanwhile have demanded resignation of the Minister and punishment for the senior officials of the ministry. They think the callous and irresponsible officials have no rights and competence to serve in any ministry of the government. The people also think that these officials do not deserve any excuse, though the relevant ministry has claimed that the blunder in the list was done inadvertently. Now the people also want to know who prepared and supplied the list to LWAM.A section of the ruling Awami League leaders asserts that the relevant Minister, Secretary and other officials of the ministry cannot have any lame excuse to escape punishment for the grave irresponsibility for which the entire government including the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been ashamed.This callousness and the lacklustre attitude of the ministry and the relevant officials have undermined the achievements of the government, attained by convicting and executing top collaborators for crimes against humanity during Bangladesh Liberation War 1971.However, just within three days of publication, the Ministry was compelled to withhold the list on December 18, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had termed the list as highly flawed following huge controversy and protests across the country.Speaking at an Awami League party caucus on Wednesday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina refused to accept the Razakars list published by the LWAM as the authentic list of the collaborators of Pakistani occupation forces. She said no freedom fighter can be there in the list of Razakars."I want to say unequivocally that no freedom fighter will be labelled as Razakar. It won't happen� it's impossible� it won't occur at least during my tenure," she said adding that the list of Razakars will be scrutinised further. Sheikh Hasina expressing her repentance urged the aggrieved families of freedom fighters to see the matter with compassion and forgiveness."I would like tell those who got hurt to be calm and see the matter with forgiveness� they [freedom fighters] can never be there in the list of Razakars. they can rest assured," she said. The prime minister said confusion was created as the LWAM published the list on its website without scrutinising it.After the publication of the list the Sector Commanders Forum, Liberation War 1971 said they were aggrieved as names of freedom fighter were found in the list of Razakar and other anti-liberation forces.It also urged the authorities concerned to form a probe commission to identify the people, who prepared the list with false and inconsistent information.Left Democratic Alliance and Communist Party of Bangladesh also demanded resignation of the Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and the Secretary of the Ministry. It also demanded punishment to the officials who were involved in preparing the list.Meanwhile, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said that they were stunned to see the names of minorities in the Razakars' list as none from the minorities communities were an anti-liberation force.To save own skin Liberation War Affairs Minister claimed that the draft Razakars list was handed over to his ministry by the Home Ministry. But refusing the Liberation War Affairs Minister's claim, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal last week said his ministry had not given any list of Razakars, Al-Badrs and Al-Shams to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry. Rather the home ministry provided a list of those who are accused under the Collaborators Act, the Home Minister told reporters at his Secretariat office.This accusation and counter accusation between two powerful and important ministries has brought down the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to its knees. This awkward development has greatly shaken the people's confidence in the government, which strongly restored the political and economic stability through development in the country over the last 10 years.This has also given an issue to the anti-government parties led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party to take a dig at the government. However, it is good luck for the government that its arch rivals like in the past failed to grab the issue properly and launch a movement owing to their weak leadership.It is interesting to note that the government has so far faced all the major challenges from issues generated by itself, its Ministers, Bureaucrats or leaders of the ruling party or its front organisations. Scams in banking sectors including rising of defaulted loans, money laundering, disregarding government instructions including directives to lower bank interest rates to single digit are being masterminded by party stalwarts. Some of the party leaders and pro-government businesses are also involved in stock market manipulations, corruptions, gambling and many other criminal activities, for which the government and the ruling party take some punitive actions time to time.The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has to be more alert with stronger surveillance so that no more blunders occur in its ranks and files in order to retain people's confidences in it.The writer is a Business Editor,The Daily Observer