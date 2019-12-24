Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 10:54 AM
latest Ferry services on Kathalbari-Shimulia route halted      
Home City News

India names ex-high commissioner to Bangladesh Shringla as its foreign secretary

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

India has named as its next foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the former high commissioner to Bangladesh currently serving as the ambassador to the US.
He will take charge after Vijay Keshav Gokhale's two-year term ends next month, the NDTV reported citing a government order on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed the meeting of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet that cleared Shringla's new assignment.
An Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1984 batch, Shringla has held several important positions in his diplomatic career spanning 35 years.




Prior to Bangladesh, he had served as India's high commissioner to Thailand.
He had also worked in France, India's permanent mission to the United Nations in the US, Vietnam, Israel and South Africa.
Gokhale, before his appointment as the foreign secretary in January last year, had served as the Indian ambassador to China from January, 2016.
-bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India names ex-high commissioner to Bangladesh Shringla as its foreign secretary
Man kills brother over land dispute in Sherpur
Govt to evict 44,000 illegal establishments
Bengali Muslims in Belgium demands reopening closed Antwerpen mosque
Kurigram sees surge in cold-related diseases
First breast milk bank to be launched soon
Mir Jumla Road turns into garbage dumping zone, again
Illegal timbers seized in Ctg


Latest News
24 killed in Indonesia bus plunge
Ferry services on Kathalbari-Shimulia route halted
French transport strike drags into Day 19
Boeing chief fired but 737 concerns persist
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft