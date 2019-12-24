PM orders action against Nur attackers: Quader





Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur and others.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obidul Quader on Monday said this at a press conference.

Administrative and organisational action will be taken against the attackers, he told reporters.



Quader said, "Everyone has the right to express different views and DUCSU VP has the right to criticise the government. We condemn the attack."

Condemning the attack on Nur, Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister said the premier clearly directed to take actions if anyone with the party identity is found involved in the attack and the law enforcers were also asked to take legal actions.

At the directives of the Prime Minister, Quader said, AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday to enquire about the treatment of Nur and others.

About involvement of BCL leaders in the incident, the AL general secretary said he heard about involvement of one BCL activist who was suspended earlier from the organization for his wrongdoings.



He said he talked about Muktijuddho Mancha with the home minister. Wrongdoers will simply be considered as offenders whoever he or she may be and none will be spared.

Asked whether there was negligence from the Dhaka University authorities, the minister said the government will examine the matter.

Replying to another question, he said such incident is definitely embarrassing for the government but it is important how the government is looking into it.

The government did not remain reluctant concerning any such incident rather it took steps against the offenders in every incident, he added.

Quader said the ruling party is a huge organization and many opportunists intruding into the party are triggering unexpected incidents. "We are examining the matters very seriously," he added.

































