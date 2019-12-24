Potential candidates bracing for city polls





The Election Commission on Sunday announced the polls schedules. As per the polls schedule, the elections to the two city corporations of Dhaka city will be held on January 30 next year.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the elections is December 31 this year.

The returning officers will scrutinize the nomination papers of the candidates on January 2 and the candidates will be able to withdraw their candidacy by January 9.

Intending candidates of the political parties have already strengthened their connectivity with their party's central and field level leaders to get their supports for party tickets.

Some of them have also started primary election campaigns.

Most of the political parties including Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party are expected to join the elections have started selecting their candidates for contesting the elections.

Of those, BNP has already finalized their candidates for the polls. Tabith Awal, who contested the DNCC polls in 2015 and was defeated to former Mayor Annisul Huq, was selected for the same city to contest.

Former Mayor of united DCC Sadeque Hossain Khoka's son Ishraq Hossain was nominated for the DSCC.

Although the party has already finalized their nomination, it will start selling party nomination papers from December 26 and it will continue till December 27.

At the meeting of the nomination board, they will select their candidates on December 28, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference.

A BNP standing committee member on Monday told this correspondent preferring anonymity that the candidates were given signal in January this year.

They have already working after getting party's green signal.

Besides, supporters of BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas are campaigning for ensuring his nomination for the city.

Mirza Abbas, however, said he had no interest to contest the polls," he said, adding that he will work for the candidate the party will nominate. Although Tabith Awal withdrew himself from the last DNCC election at the second half of the polls day bringing allegations of polls rigging, he's interested to contest the polls again.

The ruling Awami League has started distribution of nomination papers. The party's nomination forms can be collected from party President's Sheikh Hasina's Dhanmondi political office from 10am to 5pm from December 25 to 27.

According to an AL press release, the expecting candidates of AL were asked to submit their nomination forms to the office within 5pm on December 27.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon on Monday claimed that they are expecting to get the party tickets again as they have worked a lot and trying to finish the works.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam on Monday said that he got only nine months to work and tried to work his best.

If he gets further nomination, he will contest the polls and once he's elected, he will implement his dream to build a smart Dhaka city.

DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon said, "I have done lots of works including removal of wastes, tackling mosquitoes and developing the roads and other works. I hope that the party will consider my initiatives and works."

Adam Tamijul Haque of the business group Haque Group is expecting nomination for the north city and ruling party parliament member Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Dhaka South City AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir and Executive Committee Member Nazibullah Hiru are also expecting party ticket for mayoral posts.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Party is also working to nominate their separate candidates for the polls. If the party, a major component of the ruling Grand Alliance government, fields separate candidates, it may nominate singer Safeen Ahmed for DNCC and Saifuddin Milon for DSCC, said the party insiders.

They have contested the previous elections in the last city corporation elections.



















