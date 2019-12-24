Crucial AL meet today to decide on central berth aspirants





The hopefuls have been trying to draw the attention of the party chief who enjoys absolute support and confidence of the entire party. Besides, they are also busy lobbying with AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and other presidium members, according to the party insiders.



There are 39 posts remaining vacant in the 81-strong central working committee as AL President announced names of 42 members of the committee in the second session of the party national council on Saturday.

A number of posts including three for Organizing Secretary, Religious Affairs Secretary, Industries and Trade and Treasurer, Finance Secretary and Information and Research Secretary, 28 posts for members are also vacant in the working committee.

"As per the constitution of the party, the other committee members are supposed to be named after discussion in the presidium meeting," AL Presidium Member Faruk Khan told The Daily Observer.



In the first meeting of the presidium, the members proposed quality leaders to be posted in the central working committee and the meeting chaired by party chief after discussion approved the proposals and she also placed some proposals.

The presidium meeting will be held at 6:30pm at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganobhaban in the city.

AL leader Faruk Khan said, "Our leader Sheikh Hasina walks in the right direction and she has set an example in the world in her move to separate the party from the government as far as possible."



In the partially announced committee, previously posted seven ministers did not get berth while five ministers retained their places.

Faruk Khan said he thinks the vacant posts will not be filled up with any of the left out ministers.

A Presidium Member said there is an obligation of posting 33 per cent leaders from the women as per the party constitution which is also a matter of consideration of the presidium meeting.



AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said the full-fledged central committee is likely to be announced in the presidium meeting today.

Now the presidium members are Sajeda Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Mohammed Nasim, Kazi Zafar Ullah, Sahara Khatun, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Pijush Kanti Bhattacharya, Nurul Islam Nahid, Dr Md Abdur Razzak, Lt Col (Retd.) Muhammad Faruq Khan, Ramesh Chandra Sen, Abdul Mannan Khan, Adv Abdul Matin Khasru, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman. The AL President and the General Secretary are ex-officio members of the presidium.



A former student leader told this correspondent that the presidium meeting is the last resort for him like many other student leaders who are working for AL for 10 to 15 years without any major berths.

The post aspirants include, Ishak Ali Khan Panna, Liakat Shikder, Ajoy Kor, Balram Podder, Mahmudul Hasan Ripon, Mahfuzul Haider Chowdhury Roton, AHM Badiuzzaman Sohag and Saifuzzaman Shekhor.



Like them, the ministers who do not feature in the partially announced committee hoped that they will be posted as members of the central working committee.























