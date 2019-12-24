Two Mancho leaders arrested on charge of assaulting Nur



A group of students took out a procession on the Dhaka University campus protesting attack on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and others on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

others.

Abdul Baten, Additional Commissioner of DB police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said, A DB team detained the duo after conducting a drive, the police official added. Yeasir Arafat Turjo, General Secretary of DU unit of Muktijuddho Mancho was among the

two detainees.

Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday. A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists were spotted during the attack. A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to hospital for treatment after the attack.

Nur and around 27 of his supporters were injured in the attack on Sunday carried out by activists of a faction of Muktijuddho Mancho, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men after DUCSU Assistant General Secretary and BCL leader Saddam Hussain threatened Nur with dire consequences if he didn't leave his office.

Of them, 14 were released after primary treatment, and six others, including Nur, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). This is the second time Nur came under attack from Mancho activists.

Several hundred students of Dhaka University on Monday staged demonstrations on the campus protesting the attack on DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and others, and gave the authorities 24 hours to arrest the attackers.

Under the banner of 'Students Unity Against Repression (Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya) gathered in front of anti-terrorism Raju Sculpture on the campus around 12:20pm and staged a protest.

Later, they brought out a procession and gathered in front of the proctor's office and held a rally.

Addressing the rally, DUCSU Social Welfare Secretary Akhter Hossain said," It's very clear that Muktijuddho Mancha launched the attack at the directive of Chhatra League leaders.

After that, BCL DU unit President Sonjit Chandra Das and Secretary Saddam Hussein joined them along with their activists.

"We contacted the proctor over phone several times, but he didn't respond. The university administration, especially Proctor Golam Rabbani, can't avoid responsibility. That's why we want his immediate removal," Akhter said.

Demanding punishment of the attackers, he said," We gave the authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the culprits, or else, we'll go for a tougher movement."





















The Detective Branch (DB) of police on Monday arrested two leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha including central General Secretary Al Mamun with alleged ties to attacks on DUCSU VP Vice President Nurul Haque Nur andothers.Abdul Baten, Additional Commissioner of DB police of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said, A DB team detained the duo after conducting a drive, the police official added. Yeasir Arafat Turjo, General Secretary of DU unit of Muktijuddho Mancho was among thetwo detainees.Nur and his followers came under attack at the DUCSU Bhaban on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday. A group of Bangladesh Chhatra League activists were spotted during the attack. A total of 28 people, including Nur, were taken to hospital for treatment after the attack.Nur and around 27 of his supporters were injured in the attack on Sunday carried out by activists of a faction of Muktijuddho Mancho, mostly comprised of Chhatra League men after DUCSU Assistant General Secretary and BCL leader Saddam Hussain threatened Nur with dire consequences if he didn't leave his office.Of them, 14 were released after primary treatment, and six others, including Nur, were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). This is the second time Nur came under attack from Mancho activists.Several hundred students of Dhaka University on Monday staged demonstrations on the campus protesting the attack on DUCSU Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and others, and gave the authorities 24 hours to arrest the attackers.Under the banner of 'Students Unity Against Repression (Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya) gathered in front of anti-terrorism Raju Sculpture on the campus around 12:20pm and staged a protest.Later, they brought out a procession and gathered in front of the proctor's office and held a rally.Addressing the rally, DUCSU Social Welfare Secretary Akhter Hossain said," It's very clear that Muktijuddho Mancha launched the attack at the directive of Chhatra League leaders.After that, BCL DU unit President Sonjit Chandra Das and Secretary Saddam Hussein joined them along with their activists."We contacted the proctor over phone several times, but he didn't respond. The university administration, especially Proctor Golam Rabbani, can't avoid responsibility. That's why we want his immediate removal," Akhter said.Demanding punishment of the attackers, he said," We gave the authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to arrest the culprits, or else, we'll go for a tougher movement."