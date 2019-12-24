

Unchecked road digging leading to extreme pollution



The situation must not be allowed to continue since increasing pollution is wreaking havoc on public health. Both our public and private hospitals are reportedly becoming crowded with patients with heart and respiratory diseases. Particularly , people living in Mohammadpur, Mohanagar Residential Project near Hatirjheel, Motijheel, Paltan, Dhaka University area, Shahgabg, Karwan Bazar, Kalshi, Mirpur 12 to Agargaon, Airport, Uttara and Tongi Khilgaon, Jatrabari and a few other parts of the capital have been suffering for three months to over a year as road digging and reconstruction works in these areas keeps continuing at a snail's pace.



From a technical perspective, experts have confirmed that six types of particles, pollution level in Dhaka have shot up at an alarming level. Pollution in Dhaka was extremely high in November and December till now due to an increase in small dust particles, categorised as PM2.5. However, the main pollution is created by construction work, road digging, brick kilns, and the burning of waste. Besides, the pollution is increasing due to large number of vehicle movement as well.











It is high time our city, construction and health authorities immediately address this manmade menace. As pollution increases in the dry season in Dhaka, rampant digging here and there must stop, barricades put up, brick kilns brought under control, and improved eco-friendly technology introduced. Policymakers need to take stock of the fact that unregulated construction works, along with the presence of too many vehicles on city roads, which are not tested for fitness, pose a major threat to the health of the people.



