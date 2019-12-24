Japanese Ambassador visits N’ganj city

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito on Monday made his first visit to the city of Narayanganj and met with Mayor Dr. Salina Hayat Ivy to talk about friendship and cooperation between Japan and Narayanganj city.

The city hosts five Japanese companies in its Adamjee EPZ (Export Processing Zone), namely Maruhisa Pacific Co., Ltd., TS Tech Bangladesh Ltd., Yokohama Labels & Printing (BD) Co.,Ltd., and Saito Nensi Bangladesh Ltd. as well as UHN Ltd.

The city has been developing close relationships with Japan through economic and cultural exchanges, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

Dr Ivy has visited Japanese cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Naruto in Tokushima Prefecture in the past. -UNB