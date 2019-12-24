Two security guards confess





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain recorded the statements of the accused Abdur Rouf and Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim Uddin recorded the statement of accused Enamul Haque.

Police sources said they killed him for looting his money.

On December 18, another Dhaka court placed Rauf and Enamul on a four-day remand each.

The body of Jianhui Gao, 47, was found buried behind the building he used to live in Banani on December 11.

Jianhui was a stone supplier for the Padma bridge project and lived in a rented flat on the sixth floor of the 11-storey building on Road No 23, according to police.

















