Country to see pro-people govt in 2020: Dr Kamal



Jatiya Oikyafront Convener Dr Kamal Hossain in a meeting with leaders of Oikyafront Steering Committee at his Motijheel chamber, in the capital on Monday. photo: observer

Talking to reporters after a meeting of Oikyafront steering committee at his Motijheel chamber, he also denounced the attack on Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur and other students, saying it was carried out using unprecedented 'muscle power'.

"This year is ending in an appalling way. We'll consolidate our greater unity in the New Year, and take whatever steps are necessary to save the country and establish a pro-people government," the Oikyafront chief said.

Though people are the owners of the state as per the constitution, he said they are now being subjected to various attacks and repressions. "People are worried over the country's situation."

Dr Kamal said the ruling party men are attacking people by flexing their muscles to continue one-party and one person's rule.

"It's shameful that such a premeditated attack was made on the students towards the end of the year. They (Nur and others) could have died. They still can die as they've been undergoing treatment with serious injuries. We strongly condemn the attack," he said.

Kamal, also the president of Gonoforum, demanded a fair investigation into the incident, and mete out punishment to those responsible for it.

He also said the country's constitution is coming under attack for lack of democracy in the country.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) president ASM Abdur Rob, BNP standing committee member Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gonoforum executive president Professor Abu Sayeed and Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury were present at the meeting. -UNB

















