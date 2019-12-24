BD to open new consulate office in Florida





The approval was given at the regular Cabinet meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office.

After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat.

He said the Cabinet cleared a proposal of the Foreign Affairs Ministry for setting up an office of the Consulate General in Florida of the USA. The authority will set up the office soon.

The new consulate office will be set up considering the country's diplomatic interest and Bangladesh's strong partnership with the USA.

It will be very important to provide services to over 40,000 expatriate Bangladeshis living in Florida, he added.

The Cabinet Secretary added that the office of the Consulate General will play a vital role in strengthening diplomatic ties of Bangladesh with the USA and other countries of the world as the most of the countries have consulate offices there.

He was also apprised of the Prime Minister's recent visit to Dubai from November 16 to November 19 to join the Dubai Air Show-2019. Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Monday greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her reelection as the president of the ruling Awami League.































