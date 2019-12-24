Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:25 AM
Home Miscellaneous

BD to open new consulate office in Florida

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to open a new office of the Consulate General in Florida of the USA in addition to the two consulate offices in New York and the embassy in Washington.
The approval was given at the regular Cabinet meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam briefed media at the Secretariat.
He said the Cabinet cleared a proposal of the Foreign Affairs Ministry for setting up an office of the Consulate General in Florida of the USA. The authority will set up the office soon.
The new consulate office will be set up considering the country's diplomatic interest and Bangladesh's strong partnership with the USA.
It will be very important to provide services to over 40,000 expatriate Bangladeshis living in Florida, he added.
The Cabinet Secretary added that the office of the Consulate General will play a vital role in strengthening diplomatic ties of Bangladesh with the USA and other countries of the world as the most of the countries have consulate offices there.
He was also apprised of the Prime Minister's recent visit to Dubai from November 16 to November 19 to join the Dubai Air Show-2019. Meanwhile, the Cabinet on Monday greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her reelection as the president of the ruling Awami League.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japanese Ambassador visits N’ganj city
Two security guards confess
Country to see pro-people govt in 2020: Dr Kamal
BD to open new consulate office in Florida
It was an invitation to President, not a legal notice: Telenor
HC halts Ideal School Principal’s MPO suspension
Secular India pushes back on Modi’s Hindu agenda
Birds are back at Narail’s Arunima resort


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards ‘confess’to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft