It was an invitation to President, not a legal notice: Telenor





"Telenor Group sent an invitation letter for dialogue, and not a legal notice," said said Cathrine Stang Lund, director, Group Communication Asia, Telenor Group in a statement on Sunday. According to the treaty process, she said, such letters should be sent to Heads of State.

Telenor made Bilateral Investment Treaty with the Government of Bangladesh and the Government of Singapore. Earlier on Thursday, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said Grameenphone has sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh President through a legal agency in Singapore.

Cathrine Stang Lund said, "It's Telenor Group's position that we believe the disputed audit should be solved through dialogue, and that an amicable and transparent solution should be reached between the authorities of Bangladesh and Grameenphone." -UNB



















