Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:25 AM
Ctg-8 By-Polls

Symbol allocated, six candidates begin campaign

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Dec 23: The Election Commission on Monday allocated election symbols to the candidates for the by-elections of Chattogram-8 Jatiya Sangshad seat that had fallen vacant at the death of Mainuddin Ahmed Khan Badal, leader of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).
Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, Regional Election Officer, Chattogram region and the Returning Oficer of Chattogram-8 JS seat said that Muslemuddin Ahmed, President of Chattogram South Awami League got his party symbol 'Boat', BNP candidate Abu Sufian got his party symbol 'Paddy Sheaf', Bapan Dasgupta of NAP got his party symbol 'Hut', Abul Kalam Azad of Bangladesh Nationalist Front got 'Television', Syed Muhammad Fariduddin of Islamic Front got 'Chair' and the Independent candidate Emdadul Huq Chowdhury got 'Apple.'




The election symbols were allocated at 12 noon on Monday.
Just after receiving the symbols, all the candidates rushed to their constituency to begin the election campaign.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal was nominated from the Grand alliances as a partner in the said seat in the previous elections. Badal, a three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, was elected in 2008, 2014 and 2018 general elections.
The election will be held on Jnauary 13 next.



