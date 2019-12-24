Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:25 AM
Home Back Page

Number of child patients on rise due to cold wave

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

Hospitals across the country have witnessed a huge number of child patients with cold-related diseases over the past few days.
Talking to the Daily Observer, the officials of the Dhaka Shishu Hospital on Monday said at least 300 children are admitted into the hospital every day due to cold related diseases.
Selina Akhtar, mother of ten-month-old boy Mainul, said her son was admitted into the hospital for breathing problem.
"As my son's condition deteriorated I took him to hospital. Now he is recovering," she said.  Bilkis Akhter who lives in Adabor came to hospital with her seven-month-old daughter Suraiya last week.
Suraiya's mother said her daughter had been given oxygen and kept in the Intensive Care Unit for the last three days.
Musfika Ahmed, a child specialist said children are the worst sufferers of winter illnesses. Dr Khairul Islam, on-duty doctor of the Emergency Department at the Dhaka Shishu Hospital said almost all the patients are currently suffering from winter illnesses.
"Majority of them are affected by Bronchiolitis, a virus-borne disease. Children aged between two month and two years are vulnerable to the disease.  The rest are admitted for diarrhea and pneumonia, he said.
"Children up to seven years and elderly people after 65 years lack immunity. So they are affected the most due to biting cold and air pollution," he added.
Country's average minimum temperature rose by point 2 (0.2) degrees on Sunday.  But a mild cold wave is still affecting five districts of the country. Temperature below 10°C is called a cold wave.
Minimum temperature of Rajshahi, Tetulia, Ishurdi was 9.5°C on Sunday. In Chuadanga it was 9.4°C and the lowest minimum temperature of the country was in Jessore which was 9°C.  Meteorologists said temperature may rise but not in a notable rate.
Meteorologist Monower Hossain, said: "Difference between day and night temperature is not so high causing cool feeling."


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Symbol allocated, six candidates begin campaign
Number of child patients on rise due to cold wave
Now CID to submit probe report Jan 23
Jharkhand election: BJP concedes defeat amid citizenship row
Boeing CEO ousted as 737 MAX crisis deepens
Russia can pressure Myanmar to take back Rohingyas: Momen
Working for people of all religions: PM
Cabinet nods draft laws for two more specialised universities


Latest News
DIU student drowns in Meghna
2 security guards â€˜confessâ€™to their part
3 killed in Madaripur road crashes
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin laid to rest
Madrasa student found dead
Myanmar to create conducive conditions in Rakhine, hopes President
Congress stages protest against new law
Army man killed in Khulna road crash
Drive to free rivers from encroachers begins
Customs, VAT officials to wear uniform from Tuesday
Most Read News
BD has saved world from largest genocide by sheltering Rohingyas: Momen
The list of Razakars and our thoughts!
Deepika Padukone says her depression spiraled again during Chhapaak
Ex-CJ Mahmudul Amin's second janaza held
PBI asked to submit probe report on Feb 2
TCB to sell onion at Tk 35 per kg from today
Cattle trader killed by BSF in Thakurgaon
Truck driver electrocuted in Bogura
Farabi shifted to Ward; Condition improves
2 Muktijoddha Mancha leaders held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft