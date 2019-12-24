Number of child patients on rise due to cold wave





Talking to the Daily Observer, the officials of the Dhaka Shishu Hospital on Monday said at least 300 children are admitted into the hospital every day due to cold related diseases.

Selina Akhtar, mother of ten-month-old boy Mainul, said her son was admitted into the hospital for breathing problem.

"As my son's condition deteriorated I took him to hospital. Now he is recovering," she said. Bilkis Akhter who lives in Adabor came to hospital with her seven-month-old daughter Suraiya last week.

Suraiya's mother said her daughter had been given oxygen and kept in the Intensive Care Unit for the last three days.

Musfika Ahmed, a child specialist said children are the worst sufferers of winter illnesses. Dr Khairul Islam, on-duty doctor of the Emergency Department at the Dhaka Shishu Hospital said almost all the patients are currently suffering from winter illnesses.

"Majority of them are affected by Bronchiolitis, a virus-borne disease. Children aged between two month and two years are vulnerable to the disease. The rest are admitted for diarrhea and pneumonia, he said.

"Children up to seven years and elderly people after 65 years lack immunity. So they are affected the most due to biting cold and air pollution," he added.

Country's average minimum temperature rose by point 2 (0.2) degrees on Sunday. But a mild cold wave is still affecting five districts of the country. Temperature below 10°C is called a cold wave.

Minimum temperature of Rajshahi, Tetulia, Ishurdi was 9.5°C on Sunday. In Chuadanga it was 9.4°C and the lowest minimum temperature of the country was in Jessore which was 9°C. Meteorologists said temperature may rise but not in a notable rate.

Meteorologist Monower Hossain, said: "Difference between day and night temperature is not so high causing cool feeling."





























