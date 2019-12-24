Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019
Now CID to submit probe report Jan 23

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Monday fixed a new date to submit probe report over the Bangladesh Bank (BB) reserve heist case that took place in 2016.
The submission of probe report has been deferred for a consecutive 39th time.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim Uddin fixed January 23 for submission of probe report as the investigation agency Criminal Investigation Department (CID) failed to submit its report on Monday.
Hackers stole US$101 million from BB's accounts with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016. Of the stolen amount, $81 million was transferred to four accounts with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in Manila, and another $20 million to a bank in Sri Lanka.


