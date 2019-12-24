Russia can pressure Myanmar to take back Rohingyas: Momen





"Russian government has a lot of influence on Myanmar government, we believe that if they (Russia) can put more pressure on Myanmar, hopefully they (Myanmar) will take back displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh," he said.

He said Myanmar agreed to take back its people but not a single Rohingya has so far been repatriated due to lack of faith in Myanmar leadership and are sceptic of a conducive environment for repatriation.

The Foreign Minister was addressing the 5th Asian Conference of Soviet/Russian Graduates at a city hotel. Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander I Ignatov, among others, spoke at the programme.

He said Myanmar had agreed to take back their displaced nationals from

Bangladesh but now they are delaying the process. He urged Russia and its friends to scale up efforts so that Rohingyas can return to their homes in Rakhine State.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas who were forced to leave their homes in Rakhine State amid military crackdown and tortures.

Mentioning the long lasting relation between the two countries, Dr Momen said Bangladesh had a long history of friendship with the former Union of the Soviet Socialist Republics.

"All of us are aware of the support and contribution Soviet Union extended during our War of Liberation and thereafter," he said.

The then Soviet government raised its voice in the international arena against the atrocities committed on the people of Bangladesh and took active part in the re-construction and rehabilitation efforts immediately after the country was born, he added.

Recognising the partnership and friendship with the USSR, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman paid a historic visit to Moscow on March 1, 1972 which laid the foundation of Bangladesh-Russia bilateral relations.

Dr Momen said the potential of this bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding was lost in the political tumult that ensued in Bangladesh after the killing of Bangabandhu in 1975. USSR also broke in 1991 and led to the emergence of 15 individual states. "Bangladesh immediately recognised the Russian Federation as the successor state."

The Foreign Minister said he is certain that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government will receive full support from the members of the Soviet Alumni Association in the endeavour to maintain the increasing cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia.

He congratulated the Soviet Alumni Association for having accomplished endless work in cementing the relations between the two countries on a strong footing. "Let us continue to pursue the rights to a secure, better and dignified life for the people of the two countries as well as the entire humanity," he said.

Ever since that moment, he said Bangladesh and Russia have been closely working to establish mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership in various sectors.

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) now stands as a signature initiative in that respect, he said.

"As a long standing friend and trusted partner, we need the Russian Federation to ensure energy security and economic development in Bangladesh,"Momen added.

The Minister also urged Russian enterprises to invest in potential sectors here as currently Bangladesh offers highest investment return among the South Asian nations.

"If you want to make money then come to Bangladesh," he suggested.















