Cabinet nods draft laws for two more specialised universities





The meeting also approved the draft of Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board (Bangladesh Madrasah Shikkha Board) Act updating the existing Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board Ordinance, 1978.

The draft laws for two new universities were given final approval after necessary discussion while the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board Act was given in principle approval with recommendations of necessary correction, Cabinet Secretary Md. Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters at a briefing in the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat after the meeting.

The Cabinet Secretary said the draft of Chandpur University of Science and Technology (CUST) Act was given in principle approval in the Cabinet on November 19 this year while the draft of Habiganj Agriculture University Act for in principle approval on November 3.

After necessary corrections, those were sent to the Bangla Bhasha Kosh (BhaBhaKo) of the Public Administration Ministry for checking the mistakes. After getting approval from the Law Ministry it was placed before the Cabinet. The final draft will be sent to the Parliament for passage soon, he added.

















The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft laws of two new universities - Chandpur University of Science and Technology (CUST) Act and Habiganj Agriculture University Act - in its Monday's meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her Tejgaon office.The meeting also approved the draft of Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board (Bangladesh Madrasah Shikkha Board) Act updating the existing Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board Ordinance, 1978.The draft laws for two new universities were given final approval after necessary discussion while the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board Act was given in principle approval with recommendations of necessary correction, Cabinet Secretary Md. Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters at a briefing in the Cabinet conference room at Secretariat after the meeting.The Cabinet Secretary said the draft of Chandpur University of Science and Technology (CUST) Act was given in principle approval in the Cabinet on November 19 this year while the draft of Habiganj Agriculture University Act for in principle approval on November 3.After necessary corrections, those were sent to the Bangla Bhasha Kosh (BhaBhaKo) of the Public Administration Ministry for checking the mistakes. After getting approval from the Law Ministry it was placed before the Cabinet. The final draft will be sent to the Parliament for passage soon, he added.