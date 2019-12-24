Video
Tuesday, 24 December, 2019, 12:24 AM
Poor condition of roads

Published : Tuesday, 24 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Dear Sir

Recently two ministers came down heavily on the authority concerned for poor planning and maintenance of roads that causing people's suffering and wasting public money. Finance Minister warned that he would stop allocating money for new road projects unless proper use of the money was ensured.

Though the road construction cost in Bangladesh is the highest in the world, quality roads are hardly made for lack of proper monitoring by the authorities concerned and the accountability of construction firms. It shows in a World Bank assessment that the cost of per kilometre road construction is $2.5 million to $11.9 million in Bangladesh, which is the highest in the world. Road expert said that the good road design, its proper implementation, use of quality materials, load management, strong monitoring and timely implementation of the projects are crucial to ensure quality road construction at reasonable costs.

But it has been observed that most of the construction firms having political link and cloud rarely ensure quality road construction for lack of proper monitoring by the government authorities concerned. Government engineers must be present to ensure quality during the construction work on roads, but they remain absent in most cases in connivance with the relevant firms.The authority concerned should look into the causes and addressed properly to maintain the same.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka












