Student politics and our responsibilities



Shakir Ahmed



Indeed, Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, the great leader and father of the Bengali nation, too and many others started political career since student life. Besides, in our Language Movement, Mass Movement or in any national crisis our brilliant students have marched forward first, for example we can also cite the name of Salam, Barkat, Rafiq, Zabbar, Assad and Zahir Raihan.



In fact, in pre liberation time both teachers and students do have golden and glorious tradition and contribution in politics, everybody knows that history. Even after the creation of Bangladesh, there have been many conspiracies and crisis that have been faced and mitigated successfully by the active participation of students, teachers and the mainstream politicians. They worked abreast like a led made wall. Now as an independent country, Bangladesh is marching forward to ensure sustainable development, peace, security and amity.



Now we are a sovereign nation, freedom has been achieved. Now we have to make it meaningful, the immense benefit and possibility of it should be reached to every single person and to every door. But, since the liberation, how much we have attained as a nation is a matter of debate, we have to shake off our obstacles and weaknesses, we should be marching forward. In fact, on the way to our upsurge journey to development, there lie various obstacles.



Among the obstacles student politics has been a serious headache to the government, think tanks and mass people. There allegation goes, nowadays, students engaged in politics often get involved in murder, hijack, rape, tendering, hoarding, ragging, running torture cell and so on. We regard them to be rancorous. Recent Abrar killing at BUET adds a diabolic forest fire to the existing scenario.



Pre liberation period and even after liberation up to 1977 student politics was endowed with ideals, human values, sense of right and wrong, unity among diversity and human compassion. Sense of friendship, fellow feelings, fraternity and sheer sense of respect and affection based on senior and junior, spread love and light in the campus. In fact, relation between teachers and students was very sweet, cordial and helpful. All those were possible because they followed good and iconic leaders and they were guided by intelligent, benevolent and humanist leadership.



And at the same time, students' politics had been free from mainstream party politics. Students were free from greed of power, money, and many other material gains, rather they were busy in study and in building them up as a state friendly citizens. But scenario changes since 1978, when, lawfully students' politics becomes inevitable part of mainstream party politics. In green age they began tasting power and pelf, money, arms and security, besides, they enjoyed a sense of impunity even after committing antisocial activities. To speak the truth, 49 years after liberation, as media reports, in 5 Public Universities 126 students have been killed of which no prosecution is completed except one, even that was pardoned.



Time has come, student politics demands comprehensive study - since it has been engulfed by a sense of political separatism or a bitter political communalism, they don't practice pure democracy, ethics or mutual love and respect to others. There have no tolerance in politics, no tolerance to face opposition or opposite opinion that is the shinning ornament in true democratic politics. Indeed, conflict of opinion does justify the best one to be implemented to extract the best result. Therefore, at present student politicians should be changing their attitude and mindset: they should not do less politics rather they must do more politics.



Mainstream politicians, government, iconic think tanks, teachers, guardians and civil society have a significant role to play. Mainstream politicians must cut off their ties with students' political wings, if it needs, laws should be amended, and certainly this is the responsibility of the government. In fact they must apply rule of laws to curb violence in student politics. The students must enjoy the right to speak and will, they must form student union debating or arguing contemporary issues both national and international.



They could be raising their voice regarding campus, study matter, research and many more. They must put forward their invaluable opinions concerning ongoing national issues, government policies, or any subject they think important to opine. Student must create an environment where opposition and conflict of opinion must be celebrated and justified.

No campus violence is allowed, celebrated or justified whatever their political identity is. Law enforcers should take immediate action and the law breaker should be bought to book. No, not the least sense of impunity should prevail in the campus.



Students will study, do research, and create new knowledge. They will develop themselves as future leaders, diplomats, and state friendly and global citizen. To speak the truth, we do have belief in our students. We just have to create a student friendly campus atmosphere and students must rectify themselves. We hope that they have that tradition and potentiality.



Shakir Ahmed, Teacher, Mirpur Bangla Higher Secondary School























